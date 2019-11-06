Father and son arrested for shoplifting steaks from Publix; 3 other suspects sought

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have arrested a father and son and are searching for three other suspects accused of stealing steaks from a Publix.
Sheriff Carter Weaver has announced the arrests of 42-year-old Kelvin Johnson, and his son, 21-year-old Gage Johnson.
Both are charged with petty larceny with felony enhancement.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two men were identified by security camera photos published on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. Deputies are continuing to search for three other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 546-5102.
According to investigators, the suspects walked into the Pawleys Island Publix on Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m.
The manager said he told employees to watch a man and woman who came into the store, followed by another woman. Both women had large purses that appeared mostly empty, deputies said.
The women are suspected of loading their purses with steaks and leaving without paying.
A review of security camera footage showed two of the men stuffed steaks under their clothes and left without paying, according to deputies.
