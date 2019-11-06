Goose Creek man claims $25K lottery jackpot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man’s luck turned a non-winning lottery ticket into a $25,910 victory in Columbia.
Kenneth Burgess says he dreamed one night that he won a Monopoly Jackpot “second-chance” drawing, only to have that dream come true a few days later, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Wednesday.
“I’m so pumped right now, I’m not even hungry,” Burgess, a regular instant ticket player, said. “I’ll celebrate with some water and crackers later.”
His non-winning ticket earned him a winning entry in the lottery’s “Rolling Cash Jackpot” drawings. Just over 1.7 million entries were collected for Tuesday’s drawing, lottery spokesperson Julie Huffman.
“This is my first big win and it’s a happy surprise. My family will now have a nest egg and we’re sure to have a great holiday season,” Burgess said.
A final drawing at a date to be determined will award a $250,000 prize with a chance to multiply it up to $2.5 million, Huffman said.
