Investigation launched into N. Charleston mayoral candidate’s election day actions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Election Commission has opened an internal investigation after a North Charleston mayoral candidate was accused of making inappropriate comments to a poll worker on Tuesday.
John Singletary is accused of inappropriate behavior and comments made to and about poll workers at the Fort Dorchester High School’s polling location, according to the election commission.
“I think it was a civil conversation," Singletary said. “I didn’t say anything inappropriate. I’m 100 percent positive about that, and so I welcome the investigation.”
It comes as the results show Singletary coming in second place to incumbent Mayor Keith Summey, who won 49 percent of the vote. Singletary is at 31 percent. Unlike the mayor’s race in the city of Charleston, a candidate need not receive 50 percent plus one vote to be declared the winner, which means that Summey would win as top vote getter. Summey declared victory Tuesday night and thanked his supporters on his Facebook page.
As part of the investigation into Singletary’s alleged actions, commission officials are reaching out to the individual poll workers.
“Eventually I had to go to Fort Dorchester," Singletary said. “I spoke with the person in charge there who said and agreed that there were some inadvertent mistakes that were made.”
As part of a statement from the county’s election commission, they do acknowledge a few issues.
“Two voters were given an incorrect ballot style and did not report it until after the ballot was scanned and counted,” the statement said. “Other voters were simply unaware that they are not residents of the districts or municipalities that they were trying to vote for. This was not a widespread issue. The two incidents mentioned are the only voting issues reported to Dorchester County. The issue was immediately corrected and additional training was done onsite.”
Singletary argued that’s not enough and said he’s planning on filing a protest of the election.
“I think that the people deserve a new election, because when it’s not right it destroys the democracy,” Singletary said.
Summey has declined to comment on this investigation. A comment from the Charleston County Election Commission has also been requested.
