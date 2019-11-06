Lowcountry high school football schedule Week 11

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The postseason kicks off this week with the 1st round of the playoffs. Check back here for previews, highlights, scores and more throughout the week.
5-A
11/7
Cane Bay at Carolina Forest
11/8
Lexington at Fort Dorchester
West Florence at Berkeley
South Florence at Goose Creek
Lugoff-Elgin at Summerville
Wando at Conway
West Ashley at River Bluff
4-A
Colleton County at Airport
3-A
Lake City at Bishop England
2-A
Latta at Timberland
Eau Claire at Burke
East Clarendon at Woodland
Oceanside Collegiate at Andrews
Whale Branch at Philp Simmons
1-A
Military Magnet at Cross
Bethune-Bowman at St. John’s
SCISA 3-A
Ben Lippen at First Baptist
Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning
SCISA 2-A
Northwood Academy at Trinity-Byrnes
SCISA 1-A
Colleton Prep at Carolina Academy
Dorchester Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.