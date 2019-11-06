Riller Fuels Cougars’ 74-55 Victory Over USC Upstate In Season Opener

“Give USC Upstate credit. They came to play. They did some good things in the first 10 minutes of the game by rebounding the ball. We made them miss, but they had seven offensive rebounds in the first half. We corrected that at halftime. They had one in the second half. The big key to the game was for us to hold them to 19-to-20 points in the second half. It also had to do with defensive rebounding and finishing the possession. I'm proud of our guys’ effort. I thought we did some good things. But, there are still a lot of things we can learn and clean up for the next one.”