VIDEO: Viewer captures video of possible humpback whale along S.C. coast

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a whale of a clip!
Viewer Ken Williams sent over video he captured in Surfside Beach of what he said was a sighting of a humpback whale.
“Did you see his mouth just open?” a person on the video excitedly exclaimed as the marine creature broke the surface. “That thing is huge!"
Ann Wilson, a ranger at the Myrtle Beach State Park, watched the footage as well. Based on what she observed, she also thinks it was probably a humpback whale that Williams saw.
“They are starting to migrate from up north down to the Caribbean so maybe we will get a chance to see some more in the next couple of months,” Wilson said via email.
Judge for yourself by watching the video above!
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.