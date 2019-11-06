What’s Driving You Crazy: An abandoned rest area on I-26 in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - There are long-term plans in the works for the closed rest area along I-26 westbound in between College Park Road and Hwy 17A.
Viewer, Shirley B., wrote in to our series “What’s Driving You Crazy” and we got answers.
“The rest area on the westbound side of I-26 at mile marker 202 has been closed to citizens for many years,” she said. "The eastbound rest area remains open and is crowded with travelers and 18-wheelers…there are thousands of 18-wheeler trucks traveling this highway and they, along with the citizens who paid for this facility with our tax dollars, should be allowed to use this rest area.”
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) maintains rest stops throughout the state. Capital Improvements Manager with SCDOT, Roger Sears, said they are currently in the planning phase for several rest areas, including this one, to find out the most efficient use of the properties.
“Although there are currently no plans to re-open this particular rest area within the next several months, we are examining future potential uses which could include truck parking facilities and/or park-and-ride facilities among others,” Sears said.
Before moving forward with a project, Sears said they will be asking the public for feedback. Once a survey is available, Live 5 News will publish it online.
If you would like us to look into a question or concern about Lowcountry roads, click: here.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.