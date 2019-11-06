Wondering where cooler weather is? It’s coming this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You can expect one more mild day on tap before temperatures turn chilly starting on Friday.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said a mix of sun and clouds will produce a slight chance of showers Thursday, but that the high should reach about 77 degrees.
That changes on Friday, when the high is only expected to reach about 60 degrees.
“Another strong cold front will move through on Friday with another chance of showers in the morning,” he said. “Once that front moves east, look for a chilly Saturday with overnight lows in the 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s.”
It’s a little unusual to get this kind of cold early in November.
“Typically the first freeze is a little later in November," he said. "For North Charleston, it’s normally around the 29th and for downtown around Christmas Eve. So these temps are definitely a bit early.”
Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
