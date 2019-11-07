Two victims show up at Goose Creek Wendy’s following shootout in Berkeley Co.

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say two shooting victims showed up at a Goose Creek Wendy’s following a shootout in Berkeley County Wednesday night.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the shootout happened in the area of Old Back River Road. Investigators believe it happened at a residence.
A vehicle involved in the incident traveled to the Circle K on Redbank Road then went to the Wendy’s on the same road.
Pictures and videos from the scene show investigators placing crime scene tape around the restaurant’s parking lot.
Two people who were shot were transported to Trident hospital.
According to BCSO officials, two people have also been detained and deputies are trying to figure out their involvement in the shooting.
Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say their officers responded to the restaurant on Redbank Road for two people who had been shot. According to police, during the investigation it was determined that the shooting occurred in the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.
“The Sheriff’s Office will be handling the crime scene and subsequent investigation,” Goose Creek PD officials said.
