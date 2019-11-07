CCSD postpones meeting with lawmakers concerning proposed changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has pushed back a meeting with legislators concerning proposed changes which could impact nearly two dozen schools.
The meeting was initially scheduled for Friday, but will now happen on Nov. 22.
More than 20 state lawmakers had signed a letter asking the district to delay voting on any of their proposed changes.
“We do not make this request lightly but in all honesty, there is more confusion and concern being expressed about these proposals and the direction of our public schools than at any time in recent history," the letter states.
“We are respectfully requesting that the administration and the Board of Trustees delay any official action on these proposed changes," the letter said. The 21 signers went on to request a copy of the proposed changes, a chance to meet with the board, and an opportunity to discuss the changes with parents and taxpayers.
The letter was spearheaded by South Carolina state Sen. Marlon Kimpson who said he’s received many calls about this from concerned parents.
“We can’t tell them what to do, but I think it’s pretty telling that over 95-percent of the Charleston County delegation signed the letter,” Kimpson said. “I don’t think not meeting with us is an option.”
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is set to present new recommendations in regard to the proposed changes to the school board at their next meeting on Nov. 11.
“I’m not just concerned about magnet schools. I’m concerned about schools a part of the partnership plans,” Kimpson said. “We need to slow down and make sure the proposals will increase diversity which is the goal.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.