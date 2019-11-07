5 charged after fight at Wando High School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five juveniles are now facing charges after a fight Wednesday morning at Wando High School.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the assistant principal called the school resource officers to the portable classrooms area for a fight in progress, according to the incident report.
The report stated the fight happened while students were walking back to class following the monthly fire drill. It took place between students enrolled at the Turning Point Academy and Wando High School. Turning Point is a disciplinary school arranged by the department of alternative placement through the Charleston County School District.
Once the students were separated, those involved were identified through video surveillance, according to the report.
Five juveniles were charged with public disorderly conduct and the school also handed down consequences, the report stated.
The officer wrote in the report that all people involved were offered medical assistance from the nursing staff at Wando.
Three 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old were listed as suspects.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.