Charleston man arrested on child pornography charges

CHARLESTON , S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old Charleston man on child pornography charges.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Daniel Perez on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Perez.
According to authorities, Perez distributed and possessed files of child pornography. Perez was arrested on Wednesday.
Perez is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
“Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest,” said officials with the Attorney General’s office." Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation and arrest."
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
