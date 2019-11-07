Classroom Champions: Bradley wants materials that will help students in Kingstree to learn about the internet, technology

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Listen up techies, here’s your chance to encourage potential web designers and software engineers of the future.
A teacher in Williamsburg county wants to give her students a lesson in the inner workings of the internet.
Merrilyn Bradley teaches Discovering Computer Science at Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts. She wants her eighth grade students to not just enjoy video game systems, tablets and smart tvs, but also to understand how they work.
Bradley says technology is a required subject in the classroom these days.
“Just as students learn how to write an essay or solve a math problem, it’s important for every 21st century student to have a chance to learn how the internet works or design an app.”
We use cell phones, laptops and tablets daily. The materials Bradley is requesting will allow her students to grasp the concept of how circuits make all of these devices work.
She still needs $384 in her request on the Donors Choose website to get those supplies.
Whether you’re a gadget guru, computer geek, or just appreciate the convenience of technology, we hope you’ll become a Live 5 CLassroom Champion and donate to this request.
If you’d like to support the students at Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts, click here.
Your contributions are tax deductible.
Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
