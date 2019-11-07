CofC confirms 8 more cases on mumps, total now at 26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston emergency management team has confirmed eight more cases of mumps on-campus, bringing the total number of cases to 26 as of Thursday.
Officials say a “vast majority” of the cases are no longer infectious.
“The College of Charleston remains on its normal operating schedule and will not change its class and activity schedule, regardless of the number of positive mumps cases,” CofC spokesman Mark Berry said. “To be clear, there is no scenario under which the College would close campus due to this outbreak.”
Those who have never received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, are urged to receive the full two-dose MMR series. For those who have not received the MMR vaccine, please visit a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician. Once students receive the vaccination, they should bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services.
The vaccine will not prevent infection if you have already been exposed, but will minimize the risk from future exposure.
“Especially as students and campus community members approach the Halloween holiday, it remains important to be aware of the symptoms of mumps and to take steps to keep our community healthy,” Berry said. “To prevent the spread of mumps and other viruses, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoid sharing food, drinks and items such as eating utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices; and avoid activities that may result in saliva exposure.”
