One hospitalized after house fire in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was taken to the hospital after crews extinguished a house fire early Thursday morning in North Charleston.
Someone driving by the scene in the 2900 block of Otranto Road saw fire and stopped to call 911 and alert the residents inside, according to North Charleston fire department spokeswoman Stephanie Julazadeh.
Firefighters arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to smoke coming from the roof.
One man living inside the house tried to climb on the roof to put out the fire with a garden hose. He was later taken to the hospital.
The fire was out by 5:30 a.m. as crews began to pack up and brought in fans to ventilate the home.
A total of four people were displaced by the fire, Julazadeh said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.