DHEC: No immediate threat to people, environment found at site of Williamsburg Co. fire

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - There was no immediate threat to people or the environment found at the site of a fire in Williamsburg County that involved two large sheds with herbicides, according to state health officials.
The fire happened at a home on Bloody Bucket Road in Greeleyville on Oct. 31 and led to a mandatory evacuation of homes within one mile of the fire which was contained within the same night.
According to Williamsburg County fire officials, the fire involved a home and two large sheds which contained herbicides and pesticides.
On Wednesday, DHEC officials said their staff went to the site on Monday with the property owner and the local fire department.
“There’s still no known immediate threat to human health or the environment,” DHEC officials said in a statement."Once the cause of the fire has been determined, the property owner will arrange for cleanup activities to begin."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.