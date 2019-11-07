James Island residents to get info about proposed new bus lot

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District wants to build a new bus lot at James Island Charter High School, but some who live in that neighborhood say they don’t want it there.
Some of those residents say they are hearing about this for the first time and don’t want 23 buses in their back yard.
Talks have been underway about a possible new lot since 2017.
It was originally set to be built at James Island Elementary, but the Charleston County board of zoning appeals did not approve a land disturbance permit to build the lot there.
Because of state regulations, the next option was to build it at the high school. The school board voted on that in May, but the contract with the high school was officially finalized last month.
People living close to the high school say they found out about the meeting are worried about possible pollution and the noise from the bus lot. They’re also worried this could lower their property values.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at James Island Charter High School.
