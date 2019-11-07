2.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Columbia

CAYCE, S.C. (WYFF) -A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Midlands Thursday morning, according to the USGS.
The earthquake was reported about 3:45 a.m. 1.7 miles from Cayce, South Carolina and 2.6 miles from Columbia.
Since 1776 or perhaps even earlier, people living inland in North and South Carolina and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones.
The largest earthquake in the area -- a magnitude 5.1 -- occurred in 1916.
Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.
