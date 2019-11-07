Mark Sanford giving away fake $1 trillion bills with his face on them

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Since he announced his campaign for President of the United States, former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford has moved his headquarters to New Hampshire.
His campaign is centered around bringing down the national debt and trying to bring more fiscal conservatism into the Oval Office.
On Thursday, Sanford announced his latest effort to try and hammer that message home.
On his Facebook page, Sanford announced he would hit the campaign trail with fake money in the form of $1 trillion dollar bills with his face on them.
“That number happens to coincide with the size of this year’s deficit ...and the whopping, and never seen before in American history deficits, we are projected to run over the next the next ten years,” Sanford wrote. “It’s an attempt to make real today’s absolute travesty in government debt and spending.”
He is also asking supporters to “forward” the bills to their friends.
Sanford said in mid-July he would take the next 30 days to decide whether to run against Trump. But he waited until after Hurricane Dorian had passed to announce his decision.
“I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in,” Sanford said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday."
When asked why he was taking on an incumbent who’s popular within the party, Sanford said, “I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think that as the Republican Party, we have lost our way.”
