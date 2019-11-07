Police searching for suspects after apparent drive-by shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are investigating and looking for suspects after an apparent drive-by shooting on Wednesday night.
At approximately 8:49 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Kent Avenue for shots heard in the area of Bailey Drive.
The officers were flagged down by the victim, who said she was meeting up with a juvenile to sell the person some eyelashes, according to the incident report.
The pair were talking inside the victim’s Dodge Durango when they heard loud pops and ducked. When she looked up, the victim told officers she saw a white Volkswagon Jetta coming off Bailey Drive.
Five bullets hit the victim’s Durango and seven shell casings were found on Bailey Drive, according to the incident report. All the bullets entered the SUV through the driver’s side.
