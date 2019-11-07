People to be moved out of homes for I-526 expansion, public input wanted

You can read more about the changes: here. There will also be six meetings this month where people can get more information and give their feedback. The first five meetings are specifically for those whose property could be impacted by the changes. The last meeting is for anyone to get more information and give their thoughts. There is also an office open at 5627 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston for one-on-one conversations. If you cannot attend a meeting, check out the virtual meeting: here. Those meetings will be held at the following locations: