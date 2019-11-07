Perkins’ Career-Night Not Enough As CofC Women Fall In Season Opener

Final Score: George Mason 72, Col. Of Charleston 61
Location: Charleston, S.C. (TD Arena)
Records: CofC (0-1, 0-0 CAA) George Mason (1-0, 0-0 A10)
The Short Story: Despite sophomore Latrice Perkins’ career night, the Cougars fall to George Mason in the season opener.
QUICK FACTS
· Perkins recorded her first career double-double with a career-high 26 points and a career-high 13 rebounds while shooting 55% from the field.
· Senior Deja Ford poured in 15 points and two rebounds.
· Freshman Nia Covington scored in double figures with 13 points and snagged seven rebounds in her collegiate debut.
· The College outrebounded George Mason 48-44 and held a slight edge in assists, 11-9.
· The Cougars shot 50% from the field in the first half while holding the Patriots to 40% shooting.
· Mason was awarded 33 free throws compared to CofC’s 16.
HOW IT HAPPENED
· CofC took its first lead at the 8:42 mark of the first quarter and kept it until the 5:36 mark of the first quarter.
· The Cougars went on a 9-2 run to end the first quarter backed behind Perkins buzzer-beating three-pointer.
· After facing an 11-2 run, the Patriots bounced back and regained the lead at the 2:11 mark of the second quarter.
· The College fought hard and kept the score within single digits until the 7:30 mark of the fourth period.
HEAD COACH ROBIN HARMONY
“Obviously we’re disappointed that we thought that we would come out and show a little bit better. Our second quarter, with only scoring seven points, was something that really hurt us. We only scored two points from our post play and we didn’t shoot well from the perimeter. At least now we can see what we need to work on, which as coaches, we know. But when you really look at it, we still have a young team. We started two freshman, two sophomores and a senior. Now we have to go on the road and compete there for the next two games and learn from this and really, just keep getting better.”
WHAT'S NEXT
The Cougars face a two-game road stint against Wake Forest on Friday, Nov. 8 and High Point on Sunday, Nov. 10 before returning home to face off against Coker.