Perkins’ Career-Night Not Enough As CofC Women Fall In Season Opener

“Obviously we’re disappointed that we thought that we would come out and show a little bit better. Our second quarter, with only scoring seven points, was something that really hurt us. We only scored two points from our post play and we didn’t shoot well from the perimeter. At least now we can see what we need to work on, which as coaches, we know. But when you really look at it, we still have a young team. We started two freshman, two sophomores and a senior. Now we have to go on the road and compete there for the next two games and learn from this and really, just keep getting better.”