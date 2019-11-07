SCDOT officials looking to improve I-26 interchange at Ridgeville Road

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is hoping to move forward with one of three alternative interchanges proposed to improve congestion and safety along Interstate 26.
Now, they want to hear from the public on which plan they think will be best.
The three alternative plans include a rural diamond interchange, a partial cloverleaf, and a diamond roundabout interchange.
They all have the same goals in mind, including adding a travel lane in each direction on I-26, improving the interchange ramps at exit 187 and replacing multiple bridges along the route.
According to SCDOT, the construction of the project would start at earliest in 2021. But they want to talk with commuters now to understand the impacts potential lane shifts and overnight shutdowns would have on travelers.
Project managers say the interchange improvements could take up to three years to finish and will cost roughly $150 million.
Thursday evening transportation officials will be presenting their preference for the alternative interchange today and taking public comment on the project.
The public meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ridgeville community center.
