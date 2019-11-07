Sheriff’s office searching for witness after confrontation turns into fatal shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say deputies are searching for a witness after a confrontation on Wednesday turned into a fatal shooting in Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Wednesday night that Steven Elmore of Orangeburg is being sought for information after other witnesses reported that the 16-year-old was at the incident.
"We were given the name of an individual who may have seen more than what we’ve developed up to this point,” Ravenell said. “We’re told he had a better vantage point than others near this incident.”
Investigators were called out to Sulton Drive just after 2 p.m. after witnesses said a confrontation between two men resulted in shots being fired.
One of the combatants died as a result, investigators said.
“The motive behind the fatal confrontation is still being investigated,” OCSO officials said."Meantime, if anyone knows Elmore or of his whereabouts, they are asked call or to inform him to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC."
