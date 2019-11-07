Cold Blast Arrives on Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for another cold snap as our next cold front moves closer to the area. Showers will diminish into early Friday morning, making way for plenty of sunshine, but chilly conditions. Temperatures will actually drop behind the front on Friday, meaning temperatures will actually drop a bit during the day. Highs will stay in the 50′s for most spots. We’ll stay dry this weekend with a chilly Saturday in the 50′s. Expect warmer temperatures for both Sunday and Monday, but yet another front is on the way! Cooler temperatures will move in once again into the middle of next week.