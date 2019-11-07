Two people killed in head-on collision in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Georgetown County Thursday afternoon.
Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:08 p.m. and involved a Toyota Camry and a Chevy Pickup truck.
Authorities say the Camry was traveling east on Pennyroyal Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway.
According to SCHP officials, the driver then lost control of the vehicle, came back on the roadway, then struck the Chevy truck head-on.
Two people in the truck were killed as a result of the crash.
The driver of the Camry was the sole occupant in that vehicle and transported to the hospital.
Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
