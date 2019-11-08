Boone Hall announces conservation easement to further protect property

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry Land Trust, the McRae Family as well as state and local leaders to announce a conservation easement which will help further protect the land at Boone Hall Plantation.
A conservation easement involves a legal agreement between a landowner and a government agency that permanently limits uses of the land to protect it.
The property will remain in the McRae family.
The value of the property before the easement was approximately $35 million and $28.1 million after. The landowner is also compensated for a small percentage of the lost value of the land because of the easement.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.