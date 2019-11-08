Boone Hall announces conservation easement to further protect property

By Michal Higdon | November 8, 2019 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 12:19 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry Land Trust, the McRae Family as well as state and local leaders to announce a conservation easement which will help further protect the land at Boone Hall Plantation.

A conservation easement involves a legal agreement between a landowner and a government agency that permanently limits uses of the land to protect it.

The property will remain in the McRae family.

The value of the property before the easement was approximately $35 million and $28.1 million after. The landowner is also compensated for a small percentage of the lost value of the land because of the easement.

