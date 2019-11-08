Charleston police officer charged after bodycam video shows him hitting handcuffed suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston police officer has been charged after bodycam video shows he hit a handcuffed suspect.
Kevin Schlieben has been charged with third-degree assault and battery. He received a PR bond in court Friday morning.
The suspect, Rashad Robinson, was arrested on July 1 after police say he struggled with two officers who were injured in the incident.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says one of the officer’s body cameras showed Schlieben hitting Robinson.
According to the arrest warrant, Schlieben told Robinson to “shut the **** up” and hit him in the head with an open hand.
The warrant states officers got into a foot chase with Robinson after getting reports of someone tugging on door handles of cars in the area of East Bay and East Elliot Street.
Schlieben had previously been placed on paid leave but his current status is unclear.
Robinson has been arrested at least 31 times since 2010.
According to SLED records, Robinson was arrested again in September for a misdemeanor charge of damage to property.
