The Citadel’s Eubanks Named to Buchanan Award Watch List

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel junior linebacker Willie Eubanks III was named to the 2019 STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Watch List, it was announced Thursday afternoon. The award, named for the former Grambling State and Kansas City Chiefs great, is given to the defensive player of the year in the FCS.
Eubanks is the first Bulldog to be on the Buchanan Award watch list since Kalik Williams was on the preseason watch list in 2017.
Through the first 10 games of the season, Eubanks has posted 92 tackles, 51 solo, 7.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 10 quarterback hurries. The junior has posted five double-digit tackle performances, including four in the last six games.
Eubanks got off to a strong start to the season in being named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for September. During that month, he posted a career-high 13 tackles against Elon and also made three-straight stops on the goal line to preserve the win against Charleston Southern.
A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will select the Buchanan winner following the regular season. Past recipients include Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.