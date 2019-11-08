Coastal Carolina falls at home to Louisana, 48-7

Louisiana proved why it is third in all of FBS in rushing yards per game with its opening drive of the game, as the Ragin’ Cajuns rushed the ball six times for 30 yards on its first possession and took advantage of a pass interference call on the Chants to score on a Lewis carry to cap off an eight-play, 66-yard scoring drive to take an early 7-0 lead with 11:19 to go in the first quarter.