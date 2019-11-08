Cops: Suspect arrested, another sought following armed robbery in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers have arrested a suspect and are looking for another following an armed robbery in North Charleston.
Investigators arrested 31-year-old Arthur Lee Love of North Charleston and are searching for 35-year-old Corey Blake Thompkins of Moncks Corner.
On the night of Nov. 1, officers responded to O’Reilly’s auto parts on Rivers Avenue for an armed robbery.
The victim said he met two men to buy a pressure washer.
According to police, during the transaction, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot at the victim’s feet. Investigators say when the suspect with the gun struck the victim on the back of the head with the butt of the weapon, the gun went off a second time.
The two suspects then took money from the victim, a police report states.
Authorities say they received information that the suspects fled in a green Chevrolet truck to the Rodeway Inn. Police said the rear glass window of the vehicle was broken from possibly being shot.
Officers reported that they went to the hotel and found the truck used in the robbery. Police officers say they found where the room the suspects were staying in but no one answered. The room and the vehicle were then secured.
Officers eventually located one of the suspects on Ashley Phosphate Road.
