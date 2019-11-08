CresCom Bank to close branch where two employees shot, killed in robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The CresCom Bank branch where two employees were shot and killed during a bank robbery will be closed next week.
CresCom Bank confirmed that the 16th Avenue branch will close. The branch is moving to a new location on 4th Avenue and Wright Boulevard and will open on Tuesday.
Nikki Klapp, the marketing director for CresCom Bank, said the company feels the location will be better for customers, it has more room and is closer to downtown which will help support the businesses in that area.
Authorities said Brandon Council walked into CresCom Bank around 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017, and shot and killed Donna Major and Katie Skeen during a robbery. He reportedly got away with more than $15,000. He was found and arrested two days later in North Carolina.
In September, a federal jury found Council guilty of the murders and he was sentenced to death.
Council’s defense attorneys filed a motion this week requesting a new sentencing trial or an acquittal of his death sentence. They argue that two aggravating factors presented during closing arguments tainted the jury and that it was unconstitutional when the federal court said the state of South Carolina could determine how Council will be executed.
The government filed a response on Friday saying the motion should be denied because it is without merit.
