DHEC investigating potential tampering of Fentanyl discovered by Charleston Co. EMS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating two reported incidents of “packaging irregularities” involving vials of Fentanyl.
A Charleston County paramedic noticed that a vial of the powerful drug appeared to have been tampered with on Oct. 8 and immediately reported the issue, Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.
Barlow said a similar event occurred on Oct. 31 with the same class of medication and that it was also reported to the agency.
No medication was administered from those vials and Charleston County EMS continues to cooperate fully with the investigation, she said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.
