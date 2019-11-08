Freeze Warnings Well Inland! Near Freezing Along the Coastal Counties.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - COLD START TO THE WEEKEND
Freeze Watches have been issued for Allendale, Inland Colleton, Dorchester, and Inland Berkeley Counties through late tonight and early Saturday morning. Bring sensitive plants indoors or cover them before you head to bed tonight. A Freeze WARNING has been issued for Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Clarendon Counties, where a freeze is rather likely. Overnight lows will approach the freezing mark in some inland spots overnight. Bundle up if you’re heading out!
High pressure will keep the area dry and sunny for the weekend, but Saturday's highs will remain cool, only in the upper 50's for most spots. Sunday will feel warmer with highs returning to the upper 60's with lots of sunshine. Veteran's Day will remain dry and sunny with warmer temperatures in the 70's. Another cold front will move through the area into Tuesday, bringing us another cool down and rain chance.
TONIGHT: Cold, LOW: 36.
SATURDAY: Chilly and breezy, HIGH: 59.
SUNDAY: A bit warmer, HIGH: 68.
MONDAY: Nice and sunny, warmer, HIGH: 73.
TUESDAY: Chance of rain, cooler night, HIGH: 69.
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.