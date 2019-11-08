Overnight freeze warning in effect for parts of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service dropped a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties, but a freeze warning remains in place for counties further inland.
Williamsburg and Orangeburg Counties are under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday when low temperatures could dip into the lower 30s. Many Midlands counties are also under the freeze warning.
“The coldest night of the season is on tap with freezing temps out near I-95 and near freezing for our coastal counties," Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said. "Look for another cold night tomorrow as well. We expect a cold Saturday then slightly warmer Sunday and Monday but chilly nights for sure.”
An earlier freeze watch for Dorchester, inland Berkeley, inland Colleton Hampton and Allendale Counties was dropped Friday afternoon.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. You should bring sensitive plants indoors or cover them before you head to bed Friday night. Also, make sure your pets are safe from the cold.
