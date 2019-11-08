Riller On Preseason Lute Olson Award Watch List

BOSTON – For the second-consecutive year, College of Charleston 6-foot-3 senior guard Grant Riller (Orlando, Fla.) was named to the preseason 2019-20 Lute Olson Award Watch List.
The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I player. Riller was tabbed preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and currently ranks sixth all-time in career scoring with 1,822 career points to date.
The two-time All-CAA First Team and Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America Team selection opened the season with a 26-point outing versus USC Upstate on Nov. 5.
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas recently tabbed him as one of the “Top 10 Players You Need To Know” in the country.
The award is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson, who won 776 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at Arizona. During that stretch, he led the Wildcats to 11 Pac-10 Conference titles, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, four Final Four appearances and a National Championship in 1997.
The 2019-20 Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award will be announced in April 2020 in Atlanta, site of the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.
2019-20 LUTE OLSON AWARD WATCH LIST
Cole Anthony 6-3 Fr. North Carolina
Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Sr. Kansas
Charles Bassey 6-11 So. Western Kentucky
Kerry Blackshear 6-10 Sr. Florida
AJ Brodeur 6-8 Sr. Penn
Vernon Carey 6-10 Fr. Duke
Nico Carvacho 6-11 Sr. Colorado State
Yoeli Childs 6-9 Sr. BYU
Tristan Clark 6-9 Jr. Baylor
Anthony Cowan Jr. 6-0 Sr. Maryland
Jarron Cumberland 6-5 Sr. Cincinnati
Antoine Davis 6-1 So. Detroit
Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 So. Illinois
Devon Dotson 6-2 So. Kansas
Anthony Edwards 6-5 Fr. Georgia
Jordan Ford 6-1 Sr. Saint Mary's
Malachi Flynn 6-1 Jr. San Diego State
Kellan Grady 6-5 Jr. Davidson
Jon Axel Gudmundsson 6-5 Sr. Davidson
Ashton Hagans 6-3 So. Kentucky
Tyrese Haliburton 6-5 So. Iowa State
Markus Howard 5-11 Sr. Marquette
Tre Jones 6-2 So. Duke
Nathan Knight 6-10 Sr. William & Mary
Anthony Lamb 6-6 Sr. Vermont
Sam Merrill 6-5 Sr. Utah State
John Mooney 6-9 Sr. Notre Dame
Jordan Nwora 6-7 Jr. Louisville
Reggie Perry 6-10 So. Mississippi State
Myles Powell 6-2 Sr. Seton Hall
Grant Riller 6-4 Sr. Charleston
Lamar Stevens 6-8 Sr. Penn State
Isaiah Stewart 6-9 Fr. Washington
Killian Tillie 6-10 Sr. Gonzaa
Obi Toppin 6-9 So. Dayton
Tres Tinkle 6-8 Sr. Oregon State
Justin Turner 6-4 Jr. Bowling Green
Keaton Wallace 6-3 Jr. UTSA
Cassius Winston 6-1 Sr. Michigan State
James Wiseman 7-1 Fr. Memphis