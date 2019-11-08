Riller On Preseason Lute Olson Award Watch List

(Source: College of Charleston Athletics)
BOSTON – For the second-consecutive year, College of Charleston 6-foot-3 senior guard Grant Riller (Orlando, Fla.) was named to the preseason 2019-20 Lute Olson Award Watch List.

The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I player. Riller was tabbed preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and currently ranks sixth all-time in career scoring with 1,822 career points to date.

The two-time All-CAA First Team and Lou Henson Mid-Major All-America Team selection opened the season with a 26-point outing versus USC Upstate on Nov. 5.

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas recently tabbed him as one of the “Top 10 Players You Need To Know” in the country.

The award is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson, who won 776 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at Arizona. During that stretch, he led the Wildcats to 11 Pac-10 Conference titles, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, four Final Four appearances and a National Championship in 1997.

The 2019-20 Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award will be announced in April 2020 in Atlanta, site of the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

2019-20 LUTE OLSON AWARD WATCH LIST

Cole Anthony 6-3 Fr. North Carolina

Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Sr. Kansas

Charles Bassey 6-11 So. Western Kentucky

Kerry Blackshear 6-10 Sr. Florida

AJ Brodeur 6-8 Sr. Penn

Vernon Carey 6-10 Fr. Duke

Nico Carvacho 6-11 Sr. Colorado State

Yoeli Childs 6-9 Sr. BYU

Tristan Clark 6-9 Jr. Baylor

Anthony Cowan Jr. 6-0 Sr. Maryland

Jarron Cumberland 6-5 Sr. Cincinnati

Antoine Davis 6-1 So. Detroit

Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 So. Illinois

Devon Dotson 6-2 So. Kansas

Anthony Edwards 6-5 Fr. Georgia

Jordan Ford 6-1 Sr. Saint Mary's

Malachi Flynn 6-1 Jr. San Diego State

Kellan Grady 6-5 Jr. Davidson

Jon Axel Gudmundsson 6-5 Sr. Davidson

Ashton Hagans 6-3 So. Kentucky

Tyrese Haliburton 6-5 So. Iowa State

Markus Howard 5-11 Sr. Marquette

Tre Jones 6-2 So. Duke

Nathan Knight 6-10 Sr. William & Mary

Anthony Lamb 6-6 Sr. Vermont

Sam Merrill 6-5 Sr. Utah State

John Mooney 6-9 Sr. Notre Dame

Jordan Nwora 6-7 Jr. Louisville

Reggie Perry 6-10 So. Mississippi State

Myles Powell 6-2 Sr. Seton Hall

Grant Riller 6-4 Sr. Charleston

Lamar Stevens 6-8 Sr. Penn State

Isaiah Stewart 6-9 Fr. Washington

Killian Tillie 6-10 Sr. Gonzaa

Obi Toppin 6-9 So. Dayton

Tres Tinkle 6-8 Sr. Oregon State

Justin Turner 6-4 Jr. Bowling Green

Keaton Wallace 6-3 Jr. UTSA

Cassius Winston 6-1 Sr. Michigan State

James Wiseman 7-1 Fr. Memphis