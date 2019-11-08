SCHP: One dead in Williamsburg Co. crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died late Thursday night in a crash in Williamsburg County.
Around 11:40 p.m. a 2012 Jeep Liberty was trying to turn from Greenhouse Road onto SC-527 while a 2007 Dodge truck was headed north on SC-527 when the two collided, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.
The driver of the Jeep Liberty died while a child passenger was flown to McLeod Hospital at Duke University.
The driver of the truck was injured and taken to an area hospital.
All parties were wearing seatbelts.
The crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
