Spartanburg Co. man offers reward after horse was attacked, had to be euthanized

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man is offering a $1,000 reward for information after his horse was attacked and had to be euthanized.
Craig Howell lives on Spencer Creek Road in Spartanburg County. WYFF reported Howell said his horse was found Monday morning with deep stab wounds in her chest and three other bad cuts.
He said his wife discovered the wounds about 7 a.m. Monday. The horse had to be euthanized.
Howell says he does not believe the wounds are from another animal and he said an official with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources agreed.
“This outraged so many people in the community, the response had been more than I could have imagined,” Howell said.
Howell said Animal Control came to his property on Thursday and took a statement.
The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department Director Jamie Nelson sent WYFF News 4 the following statement about the case:
“On Tuesday, November 6 2019 Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement received a call from a horse owner (Mr. Howell) in reference to deep lacerations and a puncture wound he had discovered on his horse sometime Monday morning. The owner determined the injuries occurred sometime late Sunday into Monday morning. The horse had to be put down due the extent of the sustained injuries. Due to the unusual circumstances the case was passed over to the Senior Animal Control Officer for follow up. On November 7 the Senior Animal Control Officer met with the owner onsite and gathered all available evidence and Environmental Enforcement has also reached out to surrounding counties to see if they have encountered any incidents of this nature. At this time this is an open investigation.”
