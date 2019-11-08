Spartanburg Co. man offers reward after horse was attacked, had to be euthanized

“On Tuesday, November 6 2019 Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement received a call from a horse owner (Mr. Howell) in reference to deep lacerations and a puncture wound he had discovered on his horse sometime Monday morning. The owner determined the injuries occurred sometime late Sunday into Monday morning. The horse had to be put down due the extent of the sustained injuries. Due to the unusual circumstances the case was passed over to the Senior Animal Control Officer for follow up. On November 7 the Senior Animal Control Officer met with the owner onsite and gathered all available evidence and Environmental Enforcement has also reached out to surrounding counties to see if they have encountered any incidents of this nature. At this time this is an open investigation.”