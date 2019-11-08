Witnesses sought in Charleston hit-and-run that left pedestrian with major injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward in a Charleston hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with major injuries.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 27 on Morrison Drive.
According to Charleston police, the suspect’s vehicle was traveling south and struck the pedestrian crossing the road in front of 970 Morrison Dr.
The suspect then fled the scene of the collision, a report states.
“The pedestrian sustained major injuries as a result of the collision,” CPD officials said. “Investigators are requesting any witnesses to the collision or persons with information regarding this collision to contact Crimes Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 to speak to the on duty Central Detective.”
