Another Frigid Night on the Way! Plus Freeze Watches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Keep the jackets and coats close by today, and especially this evening. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop quickly. Overnight lows should drop to near freezing in Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties. These areas are under a freeze watch so protect any sensitive plants and pipes. There’s the chance for some patchy frost inland as well!
Sunday’s temperatures won’t feel as cool as high temperatures should peak in the upper 60s. This warming trend continues through Monday and will give those who enjoy warmer temps a break from the cool weather! Another strong front moves in Tuesday night and will bring even colder temperatures to the Lowcountry!
TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine and not as cool; HIGH: 68.
MONDAY: Warming up; HIGH: 74.
TUESDAY: Cooling down, sct’d showers; HIGH: 67.
WEDNESDAY: Cold; HIGH: 51.
THURSDAY: Not as cold; HIGH: 57.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, rain; HIGH: 62.
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine
