Bucs fall Friday night to North Carolina A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball suffered their first defeat Friday night, falling 63-49 to North Carolina A&T at the Corbett Sports Center.
CSU (1-1) saw 12 points from Dontrell Shuler, 11 from Phlandrous Fleming Jr. as well as 11 rebounds for a double-double while Ty Jones added nine boards and Deontaye Buskey had nine points, but timely baskets and defensive stops gave the Aggies (1-1) the home win Friday night before icing it late with free throws.
The Bucs opened the game on a 9-0 run behind eight early points from Fleming and stifling defense, but three-straight defensive stops kickstarted the Aggie offense and got the crowd back into it. North Carolina A&T had three players in double figures on the night led by 18 from Tyler Maye.
Buskey also had a team-high three steals in the loss while Duncan LeXander pulled down eight rebounds.
How It Happened
- CSU began the game on a 9-0 run thanks to eight points from Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and five offensive rebounds in the first six minutes.
- North Carolina A&T jumpstarted the offense with their defense, forcing CSU turnovers on three-straight possessions turning them into six points.
- The Aggies would lead at the break 30-27 behind a team-high 12 points overcoming the cold start thanks to a stifling Charleston Southern defense.
- Dontrell Shuler scored five-straight points to help the Bucs overcome the Aggie run on a corner three then steal-and-score.
- After the Bucs fell behind by seven, Buskey sparked a 9-0 Buccaneer run with seven points of his own before the teams traded baskets over the final 14-plus minutes.
- North Carolina used a 9-2 run to break open what was a 46-45 contest, grabbing a 55-47 lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish.
News and Notes
- North Carolina A&T’s win Friday gave them a 1-0 lead in the series after the first meeting
- CSU had two players finish in double figures led by 12 points from Dontrell Shuler and 11 from Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
- Deontaye Buskey added nine points – all coming in the second half thanks to a personal 7-0 run to jumpstart the CSU second-half offense.
Up Next
CSU returns home for a single matchup with Palmetto State foe Furman with tipoff slated for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ from Buccaneer Field House.