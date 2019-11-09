Coastal Carolina beats Hampden-Sydney for 1st win of the season

Conway – Senior guard Tyrell Gumbs-Frater and junior forward Garrick Green each scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures as Coastal Carolina registered a 102-66 win over Hampden-Sydney Friday at the HTC Center. The win leveled the Chanticleers' record at 1-1 to start the season.
Gumbs-Frater, a long-range sharpshooter, hit on 6-8 three-pointers, while Green got 18 of his points from close range, including a couple of dunks. In addition to Gumbs-Frater and Green, the Chanticleers got 14 points from Tommy Burton, 13 from Keishawn Brewton and 10 from Ebrima Dibba. Sophomore point guard Devonte Jones also saw limited action (18 minutes) in his return from a broken foot in preseason. He scored seven points, but more importantly dished out seven assists.
"It was good to get a win under our belt," said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. "I thought we shared the ball well. We got good shots and knocked them down. And it was really good to get DJ (Jones) back. He's a big factor for us. When we got him in the game, we were able to really stretch the lead."
Coastal never trailed and broke the game open with an 18-point run mid-way through the first half. Brewton had 11 points in the scoring run, including four 3-pointers, putting the Chanticleers comfortably in front, 32-10. Coastal already had four players in double figures (Gumbs-Frater, Brewton, Green and Burton) as it stretched its lead to 31 points at the half, 55-24.
Coastal found the mark from both inside and outside. The Chanticleers shot 40-76 (53%) overall and hit 12-28 (43%) from beyond the arch. They also held a slim rebounding advantage, 41-39, with Green grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.
Hampden-Sydney was led by Jack Wyatt and Jake Hahn, who had 20 and 17 points respectively. It was the season-opening game for the Tigers, who were 4-19 a year ago.
The Chanticleers will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, when they host Northern Kentucky at the HTC Center.