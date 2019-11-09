Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Ladson area.
Deputies responded to the 9800 block of Tremont Avenue shortly after noon on Saturday where the body of a man had been reported in a home.
The victim suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are responding.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
