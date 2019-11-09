Driver killed in early-morning Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 3 a.m. on Cayce Road near Fisk Lane in Colleton County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The driver of a 2006 Chevy pickup truck was traveling west on Cayce Road when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway, Southern said. The driver then overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and tree, causing the truck to overturn, he said.
Investigators say the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and suffered fatal injuries.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.