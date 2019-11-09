Georgetown police raise money to purchase headstone in honor of infant girl

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police came to the aid of a grieving family and helped buy a headstone to honor an infant who died in 2017.
According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called to a home on Delta Drive on June 3, 2017 for an unresponsive 14-day-old girl.
The child, Helaina Desulme, later died at the Medical University of South Carolina. A funeral service was held but the family could not afford a grave marker, police said.
On July 20, 2017, police were called to the same home for a disturbance. After speaking to everyone involved, it was determined the incident stemmed from the “grief-stricken mother’s inability to provide her child with a proper grave marker,” the release stated.
“She believed that placing a marker on the child’s grave would bring her closure to this terrible event,” according to the release.
The next day, officers went to the funeral home to find out how much a headstone would cost. Then, police started a fundraiser and within one week, they had enough money to purchase the marker.
The GPD then worked with Helaina’s mother on the design. On Friday, the marker was dedicated to the child’s life.
“They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes a community pulling together as one to help those in need,” Georgetown Police Chief Kelvin Waites said.
