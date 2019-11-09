Police investigating late night shooting in North Charleston hotel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are investigating after a shooting that occurred in a hotel Friday night sent one person to the hospital.
Police were called to the 6100 block of Rivers Avenue at around 9:58 in reference to a robbery and shooting.
Police reported seeing the victim inside one of the hotel rooms, but the victim was unable to open the door. Police then had to break the window to be able to get inside the room, according to the police report.
Authorities were able to perform lifesaving measures and EMS was able to take the victim to the hospital.
Police say they did find a handgun inside the room, but did not say if it was the same gun used in the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.