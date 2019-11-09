Three Lowcountry hospitals receive “A” grade in newly released hospital safety ratings

-Surgical site infections and lung collapses: These metrics do not paint a complete picture because they do not account for the level of complexity across the patients we see at MUSC. For example, the grades do not account for patients with numerous comorbidities who are undergoing cardiothoracic procedures and then experience these complications. They also do not account for the fact that many of these patients are referrals from other hospitals without the level of expertise and knowledge needed for caring for medically complex patients and thus preventing these complications earlier in the treatment process. Of course, we actively monitor these types of complications and have implemented numerous quality improvement programs across multiple specialty areas in an effort to improve upon our rates.