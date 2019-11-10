Brief Warm Up on Monday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Look for plenty of sunshine on Monday with no chance for rain until Tuesday. A strong cold front arrives Tuesday night and ahead of it rain chances are increase. Scattered afternoon and evening rain is possible Tuesday.
After the front moves through temperatures should plummet into the upper 40s/near 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The coldest day on record for November 13th is 51 degrees set back in 2013- we will give that record a run for its money! A storm system will near the Lowcountry by the end of the work week and increase rain chances. During this time temperatures are expected to stay below normal.
VETERANS DAY: Sun and clouds, comfortable; HIGH: 73.
TUESDAY: Scattered aft’n & evening rain; HIGH: 67.
WEDNESDAY: Cold; HIGH: 50.
THURSDAY: Chilly and mostly cloudy; HIGH: 58.
FRIDAY: Sct’d rain and cool; HIGH: 63.
SATURDAY: Showers possible; HIGH: 64.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.