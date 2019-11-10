Buccaneers rally behind defense, Douglas, to top Hampton in overtime on Saturday, 27-20

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Darius Douglas targeted Garris Schwarting for the go-ahead 24-yard touchdown pass in the overtime period and Charleston Southern's defense forced a late fumble on Hampton's final possession to secure the CSU 27-20 win over the visiting Pirates on Saturday night.
Facing 3rd-and-9 on their opening possession over overtime, Douglas stepped up in the pocket and found Schwarting over the middle for the go-ahead 24-yard touchdown. It was Douglas' first collegiate touchdown pass and capped a solid relief effort that included 10-of-24 through the air for 174 yards and added 45 rushing yards and two scores in the win.
On Hampton's (5-5, 1-3 Big South) final possession of the game, the Bucs' (4-6, 2-2 Big South) continued their relentless pressure in the Pirates' backfield in the game as Shaundre Mims came up with the strip-sack on 4th-and-15. Anton Williams secured the loose ball to cap the Bucs' win.
Douglas highlighted CSU's offensive efforts, while Demetrius Jones recorded his first collegiate 100-yard receiving effort with three catches for 117 yards. Quinn Caballero added four catches for 31 yards as the Bucs finished the game with 231 yards through the air.
Defensively, the Bucs' posted a season-high seven sacks with Mims tying CSU single game record with 4.0 sacks. He added 3.0 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Anton Williams added 4.5 tackles for loss, while CSU had three different players record interceptions in the contest.
Hampton quarterback Deondre Francois paced the Pirates' offense going 26-of-47 for 298 yards and a trio of touchdowns to Jadakis Bonds. Bonds led the Pirates with 10 catches for 91 yards, while KeyRon Catlett posted eight catches for 96 yards.
Key Drive
Trailing 20-17, Charleston Southern came up with the clutch drive of the game midway through the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers marched 53 yards on 10 plays with Alex Usry connecting on a 37-yard field to tie the game up with 4:19 left in the contest.
CSU converted a pair of third downs on the drive with Douglas picking up four yards on a 3rd-and-2 at the CSU 35, while a Hampton defensive pass interference call kept the CSU drive alive at the Pirates' 27. Usry split the uprights on the 10th play of the drive to tie the game up and set the stage for the overtime win.
How They Scored
- Hampton wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in the first quarter as Deondre Francois found Jadakis Bonds for the 33-yard touchdown pass on the Pirates' opening drive to go up 6-0 with 11:03 on the clock.
- CSU responded with Alex Usry's 25-yard field goal on the ensuing drive as CSU went seven plays for 67 yards before the redshirt sophomore placekicker put it through the upright.
- Francois and Bonds teamed up again for the second time on Hampton's second drive of the game as the duo connected on a five-yard touchdown pass to cap a 12-play, 66-yard drive that spanned 4:55 and put the Pirates ahead 13-3 late in the first quarter.
- Darius Douglas chipped away at the Hampton lead as the redshirt sophomore went up the middle on the quarterback keeper for the one-yard touchdown run with 5:28 remaining in the second quarter to cut the lead to 13-10.
- Douglas called his number again in the third quarter as his 17-yard scamper capped a six-play, 91-yard drive to give CSU its first lead of the game at 17-13 with 4:35 remaining in the period.
- Francois targeted Bonds for the third time with the Hampton connection teaming up for a one-yard fade route in the back of the end zone to put the Pirates back ahead 20-17 with 8:26 remaining.
- Usry's 37-yard field goal tied the game up with 4:19 remaining to cap a 10-play, 53-yard drive and send the game to overtime.
- Douglas' 24-yard touchdown to Schwarting put CSU ahead as the duo connected on 4th-and-9 to give CSU the final 27-20 margin over the Pirates.
Inside the Numbers
- Hampton held the 368-275 advantage in total offensive yards in the game.
- The Pirates also held the 19-14 edge in first downs and the 34:42-25:18 edge in time of possession.
- The Bucs limited their second consecutive opponent under 100 yards rushing as Hampton picked up 70 in the game, while CSU was limited to 44.
- CSU won the turnover battle with four turnovers against Hampton's two.
- CSU converted 6-of-17 third downs in the game and were a perfect 4-of-4 in red zone opportunities on Saturday.
- The Bucs posted season-highs in sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (15.0) in the win.
- Kyle Reighard averaged 39.3 yards per punt over his seven attempts on the day.
News & Notes
- Saturday was quarterback Darius Douglas' first collegiate action of the season.
- Douglas became the third CSU quarterback to throw a touchdown pass this season joining Jack Chambers (9) and Ross Malmgren (2) in the category.
- Demetrius Jones' 117 receiving yards was his first collegiate 100-yard receiving game and he was the third Buccaneer to post a 100-yard game this season.
- Jones' 59-yard reception was also a career-high.
- Anton Williams finished with 4.5 tackles for loss, his most in a game and tied for the 7th most in school history.
- Shaundre Mims set a new school record with four sacks and tied his personal best of three tackles for loss.
- The Bucs defense combined three interceptions with Justin McIntire, Evan Cruz, and J.D. Sosebee all picking off a pass on Saturday.
- Alex Usry kicked his 14th and 15th field goals, one shy of matching the school record of 16 set by John Paglia in 2009.
- Justin McIntire and Evan Cruz each brought down their first interceptions of the season giving the Bucs eight different players with at least one interception this year.
- CSU is now 2-0 against Hampton in program history.
- The Bucs are 24-30 against the current group of Big South members.
Up Next
Charleston Southern heads on their final road trip of the 2019 season as the Buccaneers make the trip to Clinton, S.C. for a 1 p.m. game against Presbyterian College. The November 16 kickoff will be carried live on ESPN+.