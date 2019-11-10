Charleston holds the line against Georgia State, 84-80

Jaylen McManus tied the game with a 3-pointer with 2:11 left and Richard hit a jumper to put Charleston in front, 79-77, with 1:36 left. Richard added two free throws, but Nelson Phillips answered with a 3 for Georgia State to make it a one-point game, 81-80. The Cougars (2-0) closed the game out when Richard hit the first of two from the line and Riller knocked down two more with :03 left.